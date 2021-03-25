Harry & Meghan SpecialDavid DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Definitely Didn't Know This Two and a Half Men Actress Is Also Part of the Royal Family

If you've watched the later seasons of Two and a Half Men, you've likely seen Sophie Winkleman. But, you probably didn't know you were watching a real-life British royal.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 25, 2021 4:05 PMTags
TVRoyalsCelebrities

Meghan Markle was not the only actress to go royal. 

Of course, there was also Grace Kelly, but thanks to a new headline-making interview, fans are realizing there's another member of that unique club. For anyone who's watched seasons nine and 10 of Two and a Half Men, you likely have seen Sophie Winkleman. The England native portrayed Zoey, the woman who turned down the proposal of Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher).

While she was rejecting a ring on screen, behind the scenes, Winkleman had already tied the knot with Lord Frederick Windsor in September 2009, two years before her debut on the hit CBS sitcom. His father Prince Michael of Kent is Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin. 

Though she is officially in the royal family, according to an interview with Insider, she opted to keep her maiden name since she had already established an acting career. Without a royal title, Hollywood did not catch on. 

photos
Two and a Half Men: Where Are They Now?

"People in my business in America didn't know anything about it, because they'd just see 'Sophie Winkleman' on the sheet and I'd go and do the audition and then get the job or not," she explained to Insider. "And they didn't find anything out about me. They just knew me from my acting, which was quite important to me."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

The Cast of The Outsiders Then and Now Will Blow Your Mind

2

Jessica Alba Reveals the Truth About Why She Stepped Back From Acting

3

Why Serena Williams Decided to Publicly Defend Meghan Markle

While she has continued to act over the years, including a recurring role on Trust in 2018, Winkleman also remains an involved member of the royal family. She's attended Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace as recently as 2019 and was a guest at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

As for what Queen Elizabeth II and her famous family really are like, Winkleman has nothing but praise. 

"I can only speak from personal experience, but when I first went to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen for the Christmas lunch, she was incredibly welcoming and kind," she said of the monarch. "I've only had positive, caring, warmth from all of them."

Trending Stories

1

The Cast of The Outsiders Then and Now Will Blow Your Mind

2

Jessica Alba Reveals the Truth About Why She Stepped Back From Acting

3

Why Serena Williams Decided to Publicly Defend Meghan Markle

4

David Dobrik’s Former Assistant Breaks Her Silence on Allegations

5
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

Latest News

Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Fiercely Defends Her From Trolls

Exclusive

Lady Gaga's 10 Must-Haves on Set

Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

The Cast of The Outsiders Then and Now Will Blow Your Mind

Checking In on the Stars of High School Musical

Hear Khloe Kardashian's Shocking Story About Stealing Her Mom's Car

You Didn’t Know This Two and a Half Men Star Is Also a Royal