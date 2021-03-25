Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Tarte, Murad, It Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off It Cosmetics concealer, Murad moisturizer, and Tarte eyebrow products.
Tarte Frameworker Brow Pomade
Outline, define, and fill in brows with the Frameworker Pomade from Tarte. It's smudge-proof and stays put for 24 hours.
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
This concealer from It Cosmetics has a full-coverage formula with a natural finish. It diminishes the appearance of dark circles, dark spots, fine lines, and imperfections for up to 24 hours without creasing.
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
Use this lightweight, oil-free gel moisturizer to increase the skin's moisture retention for up to five days. The Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel locks in hydration and plumps the skin in addition to combatting dullness and uneven texture.
Tarte Sketch & Set Brow Pencil and Tinted Gel
This Tarte set is two products in one. You'll get an eyebrow pencil with micro tip to fill in brows and a tinted gel to keep them in place all day long
