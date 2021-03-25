Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Can't "Imagine" Getting Married Again After Divorcing Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson can breathe for the first time, and she's not so sure she wants that to change anytime soon.
The 38-year-old star welcomed Gwyneth Paltrow to her talk show on Wednesday, March 24. During the episode, the American Idol alum wanted to know more about Gwyneth's decision to tie the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018 after having announced her split from first husband Chris Martin in March 2014.
"You've been married for two years," Kelly said. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"
The 48-year-old Oscar winner replied, "Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again."
Gwyneth added supportively, "You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time."
Kelly is currently in the process of divorcing Brandon Blackstock, who she wed in October 2013. Kelly, who shares two children with him, has been quite candid about the pain she's experienced throughout the split, referring to the divorce in September 2020 as "the worst thing ever."
She responded to Gwyneth's encouragement by making it clear she has no problem with devoting an abundance of time to herself at the moment.
"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," Kelly shared. "I'm actually not looking for it."
That said, she admitted about Gwyneth's situation, "It's also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future, to know that it can and will probably happen for you."
