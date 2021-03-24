Britney Spears Shouts Out Miley Cyrus and More "Cool Ladies" Who Helped During "Really Hard" Quarantine

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

If listening to Miley Cyrus' new album, Plastic Hearts, or re-watching Sarah Jessica Parker's classic show, Sex and the City, has given you life during quarantine... you and Britney Spears might have something in common.

Britney revealed that Miley and Sarah have been there for her, too, during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. They are among the actresses, singers and friends that have supported her in the midst of quarantine and her conservatorship court battle.

On Wednesday, March 24, the pop star gave a special shout out on Instagram to "the women that have truly inspired my life," as she wrote.

In addition to Miley and Sarah, Britney included pics of Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Noah Cyrus and fitness coach Tawny Janae, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me," Britney said, adding, "but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world."