A National Treasure TV Show Is Coming to Disney+

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

It's time to steal the Declaration of Independence once again.

Disney+ is currently working on a National Treasure TV show, Deadline reports. The show has been in development for a while, but now finally has a 10-episode order from the streaming service.

Nicolas Cage will likely not be starring, as the new version has a slightly different spin. It focuses on Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer heading out on an adventure to uncover mysterious family history and recover lost treasure. The series will explore identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism from Jess's perspective.

And if you're worried about this new version somehow ruining the original, do not fret. It comes from Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley—the same people responsible for the original movie.

The Declaration of Independence—or whatever historical document we're stealing this time—will be safe in the hands of this show.