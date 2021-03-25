Why Summer House Season Five Deserves Your Attention

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Warned Her Dad About This Year's "Summer House"

It's taken five seasons and a yearlong pandemic to get me here but…I am a Summer House stan.

As a longtime Vanderpump Rules fan, I remember trying to give Summer House a chance when Bravo served up a backdoor pilot in 2017. The premise? A group of (mostly white) NYC residents trekked to the Hamptons on the weekend to be the embodiment of the "work hard, play hard" mantra—all while sharing, wait for it, a summer house.

A recipe for brilliant reality TV? Yes. So, why am I just getting on board with Summer House now?

Well, for starters, there's just too much television out there to catch it all. Not to mention, the early seasons of the show seemed a bit underwhelming, messy and basic. So, it didn't take long for me to abandon the VPR spin-off several years ago.

Fast forward to February 2021, the pandemic was still happening, there was no new season of VPR to consume and I had watched almost everything else on Bravo. Yet, Summer House was still unwatched on my app.

Thus, I thought "now or never" as I turned on the season five premiere and, boy, I'm glad I did.