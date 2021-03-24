How Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship Is Moving in the "Right Direction" After Turmoil

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Kissing After Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance continues to flourish.

After reports surfaced that the power couple decided to call it quits after four years together, the Hustlers star and retired MLB player set the record straight on their relationship status in a rare joint statement to E! News.

"All the reports are inaccurate," the two commented on March 13. "We are working through some things."

Since announcing they were very much together, the 45-year-old athlete has flaunted his affection for the 51-year-old superstar. From jet-setting off to see J.Lo in the Dominican Republic as she works on her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, to packing on the PDA, A-Rod isn't afraid to put his love on display.

A source close to the couple tells E! News the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer is smitten by his "big gestures."

"Alex remains committed to working on things with Jennifer," the source shares. "It was important to Jennifer that Alex stepped up in a public way and showed his level of commitment to her with a trip to see her while working. Jennifer appreciates big gestures like these."