Kourtney Kardashian Is Abs-olutely Nailing it in Her Latest Bikini Photo

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her trim and toned abs in a silver bikini as she lounged by a pool. See the impressive photos here!

By Cydney Contreras Mar 24, 2021 10:02 PMTags
Travis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianBikinisKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian clearly didn't know what she was talking about when she described Kourtney Kardashian as "the least interesting to look at."

Kourtney proved her sister wrong when she posted two new pictures of herself lounging by the pool on Wednesday, March 24. The mother of three is seen wearing a shimmery silver bikini and nothing else.

She captioned one the sexy snapshots, "spring break," while the other included an emoji of a person swimming.

The reactions to her steamy photos were nothing short of gobsmacked. Sis Khloe Kardashian remarked, "Excuse me baawwwwwwdyyyyyyyyyy."

But bestie Addison Rae put it best with this one word: "wow."

Of course, it's no surprise that the 41-year-old star has a taut figure. On her blog Poosh, the mother of three revealed she eats only the best of foods and drinks, like those famous salads she's always eating and her collagen-infused beverages, which compliments her workouts. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Her boyfriend, Travis Barker, is just as dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle, and the pair was recently spotted at the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen for a date. The handsome duo raised eyebrows as they were leaving the Los Angeles hot spot, namely because of Kourtney's NSFW t-shirt. 

To see the shirt we're talking about, head over to the story here, but if you're here to see Kourtney's washboard abs, keep scrolling!

Instagram
Goals

The 41-year-old reality star posed on the ledge of a pool in a shimmering silver bikini.

Instagram
Trim & Toned

Alexa, play "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

"Greetings from Turks and Caicos. Xx Kourt & Kim," Kourt shared in IG after Stormi's b-day getaway.

Instagram
Shell Phone

"Can you hear me now?"

Instagram
"Double Trouble'

Kourt shows off her hot bod alongside Kylie's BFF Victoria during Stormi Webster's 3rd birthday trip in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Wild Side

Kourtney and Khloe rock animal print bikinis during Kim's 40th birthday getaway in the tropics.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kourtney kicks back during Kim's island vacation in October 2020.

Instagram
Summer Sisters

Kourtney declared, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kourtney and Addison caught some rays in this Instagram photo from August 2020.

Instagram
Catching Shade

"living dream," Addison wrote alongside this image.

Instagram
Lakeside Lounging

"too hip to take a dip," Kourtney shared while lounging lakeside in September 2020.

Instagram
Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Katie Levine for Poosh
Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Instagram
Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Instagram
Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Instagram
Mexico Dreamin'

"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.

E!
Romantic Getaway

Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!

E!
Views

"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.

E!
Bootylicious

The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"

INFphoto.com
Sizzling in South Beach

Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.

Twitter
Independent Lady

Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.

Swimsuit Selfie

Kourtney stops to snap a pic of her bangin' body in a two piece.

Pichichi / Splash News
One-Piece Wonder

Kourtney even makes conservative one-pieces look va va voom.

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

