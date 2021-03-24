Scarlett Johansson Says She's "Made a Career" Out of "Embarrassing" Past Controversies

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to controversy. She wants people to know she's "also a person."

Amid her rise to fame in recent years as the breakout female superhero Black Widow in the Avengers films, the 36-year-old two-time Oscar nominee sparked backlash over two movie roles and favorable comments she made about controversial director Woody Allen.

"Yeah," Johansson told U.K. magazine The Gentlewoman drily in an interview published in its Spring/Summer 2021 issue, regarding her apparent attraction to controversy. "I've made a career out of it."

In 2017, the star of the upcoming standalone film Black Widow was accused of whitewashing for accepting the main role in Rupert Sanders' movie Ghost in the Shell, a film adaptation of a Japanese manga series. A year later, news that Johansson was cast as a transgender man in the same director's upcoming film Rub & Tug sparked a backlash from members of the LGBTQ community and their allies. She later withdrew from the movie, citing "recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting."