Why Curly Girls Everywhere Love Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Haircare

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Curly-haired girls know all too well that they can't just use any hair product. It's important to use shampoo, conditioners, and styling products that support curls. Tracee Ellis Ross started her brand Pattern specifically to cater to "the curliest, coiliest and tightest of hair textures."

If you want to embrace your curls, Pattern has everything you need to wash, condition, treat and style your strands to reach their full potential. Check out some of our must-have items from Pattern that are available at Ulta.