Lady Gaga's Most Daring Looks Will Test Your "Poker Face"

From a meat dress in 2010 to a Kermit the Frog-covered coat, how could we forget Lady Gaga’s wildest fashion looks?! Keep scrolling to see the birthday girl’s craziest outfits.

It's another year around the sun for Lady Gaga.

The Aries legend just turned 35 on March 28, and it's the perfect occasion for fans to look back on her wildest glitz and glam. She is a fashion icon who has walked on runways for Thierry Mugler and Marc Jacobs and has always inspired fans to live their wildest fashion dreams.

It's clear that the multifaceted singer has never been shy to step out and show fans her most daring looks from head to toe.

Mother Monster's ensembles are just an extension of her art and we will never forget the hair dress she wore in 2009 and then her matching meat dress, purse and boots for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010. Gaga fans shouldn't be surprised if she decides to wear her chromatica-inspired Oreo cookies on a dress this year.

"It's something ever-changing." Gaga shared with Billboard of her personal style. "Something you can ignite at any moment…My fashion is part of who I am, and though I was not born with these clothes on, I was born this way."

Whether wearing Armani-designed crystal couture to Kermit the Frog, Lady Gaga always leaves fans on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what else the Grammy-winning singer has in store for future looks. 

In honor of Lady Gaga's 35th birthday, keep scrolling for some of her most daring looks to make history!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2019 Met Gala

The hot pink Brandon Maxwell dress that then led to three different outfits on the red carpet was nothing short of legendary. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2010 Grammys

Talk about interstellar. Mother Monster chose a look out of this world for the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga rocked this dress from the Marc Jacobs' Fall 2019 runway collection for the pre-Met Gala dinner. The look featured a mini bag that could fit nothing more than lipstick. 

PC-NWP / Splash News
2016 Met Gala

Not just one look for the Met, but many of course. Fans won't forget Gaga's look for the after party in NYC. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Accessories Council
2009 ACE Awards

The star did not shy away from avant-garde for the annual style awards nearly a decade ago. 

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
2009 MTV Video Music Awards

After showing up with Kermit the Frog, the star stepped out in a head to toe black ensemble with parts designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

George Pimentel/WireImage
2009 MuchMusic Video Awards

Gaga showed everyone how to achieve a hair-raising look in this design. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
2010 amfAR New York City Gala

The star took over the red carpet in a standout white ensemble—finished off with white body makeup. 

JAB Promotions/WireImage
2010 Brit Awards

The songstress was a towering figure in a white ruffled design by Francesco Scognamiglio paired with a grand blond wig and lace mask. 

WireImage
2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Personally considered the "number one" look of her career, Gaga paid tribute to Alexander McQueen in this design from his final collection before his death months earlier. 

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
2010 MTV Video Musica Awards

Gaga went home a winner in one of her most unforgettable looks to date: the iconic meat dress. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
2011 Grammy Awards

The artist made quite the splash on the Grammy Awards red carpet all those years ago when she arrived in a carried egg. 

WireImage
2011 MTV Video Music Aid Japan

Perhaps the most noteworthy element of this bold look was Gaga's unique eye makeup. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2015 Met Gala

Never one to shy away from making a grand fashion statement, Gaga did just that in Balenciaga at the annual event.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016 Grammys

Gaga channeled late icon David Bowie with orange hair and a an embellished blue blazer dress in homage to the singer's Ziggy Stardust era. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016 Met Gala

Gaga went sans pants for the 2016 soirée—but didn't shy away from sky-high heels and a just as voluminous blond 'do.   

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2017 Grammy Awards

The songstress was every bit the unique glam rocker in a spiky leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny. 

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
2018 Venice Film Festival

Gaga turned heads in Venice, Italy donning one unforgettable, jaw-dropping blush feathered gown by Valentino. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
A Star Is Born 2018 London Premiere

The breakout star of the Bradley Cooper-helmed film channeled royal Elizabethan style in an Alexander McQueen design. 

