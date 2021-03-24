Cole Sprouse Reveals He'll Only Watch Old Episodes of Suite Life When He's Doing This

Watch : Cole Sprouse Explains Instagram Hiatus

What do you enjoy doing when you're drunk?

Well, during a segment of "73 Questions" for Vogue, which was published on Wednesday, March 24, Cole Sprouse, 28, shared one of his favorite drunken pastimes: watching his childhood claim to fame, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

To be exact, his full answer was: "When I'm drunk or feeling narcissistic." When asked how it feels to watch his younger self, he explained, "I really don't like to watch anything that I do, so I try to stay away from it."

Given Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse were 13 years old when they booked Suite Life, the interviewer, Joe Sabia, asked, "If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?"

The actor replied, "Hmm, get a good financial advisor and don't do your own taxes, kid." And yes, he's speaking from experience on that one, but instead of getting into the story, he asked Joe, "Are you the government?"