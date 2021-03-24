10 Female Chefs on Goldbelly That Mean Business in the Kitchen

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting all of the powerful women who are making the world a better place. And what better way to support these women than ordering from one of the many female-owned restauarants and bakeries on Goldbelly that will make your tastebuds rejoice!

Whether you're in the mood for delicious vegan treats from Erin McKenna's bakery, Melissa Cookston's BBQ ribs or soul food by Chef Carla Hall, there are so many mouthwatering options on Goldbelly to choose from when it comes to elevating mealtime and supporting female chefs at the same time. Not to mention, Goldbelly will deliver these incredible dishes straight to your doorstep!

Below are just a few of our favorite female-owned restaurants and bakeries on Goldbelly.