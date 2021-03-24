10 Female Chefs on Goldbelly That Mean Business in the Kitchen

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In honor of Women's History Month, we're highlighting all of the powerful women who are making the world a better place. And what better way to support these women than ordering from one of the many female-owned restauarants and bakeries on Goldbelly that will make your tastebuds rejoice!
Whether you're in the mood for delicious vegan treats from Erin McKenna's bakery, Melissa Cookston's BBQ ribs or soul food by Chef Carla Hall, there are so many mouthwatering options on Goldbelly to choose from when it comes to elevating mealtime and supporting female chefs at the same time. Not to mention, Goldbelly will deliver these incredible dishes straight to your doorstep!
Below are just a few of our favorite female-owned restaurants and bakeries on Goldbelly.
Nutella Banana Bread - 2 Pack From Chef Cat Cora
Oprah gave her stamp of approval to this delicious Nutella Banana Bread made by Iron Chef star Cat Cora! This package includes 2 loaves that can feed up to 12 people.
Carla Hall’s Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Dinner for 4-6 From Chef Carla Hall
Chef Carla Hall is going to help you whip up the best Southern comfort dinner! This set, which feeds 4-6 people, includes eight pieces of fried chicken, one loaf of corn bread, mac & cheese, one bottle of hot oil, and one bottle Hoot N Honey Sauce. Who else is drooling?
Vegan + Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcakes - 12 Pack From Erin McKenna's Bakery
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these delicious cupcakes by Erin McKenna! Whether you treat yourself to a box or ship some to a deserving friend, you can rest assured all of the treats are non-GMO, sweetened with only agave nectar and vegan sugar, and soy-free.
Giant Cheese Burger Potstickers - 6 Pack From Shirley Chung's Ms. Chi
Now you can enjoy Shirley Chung's legendary cheese burger potstickers from the comfort of your home! The legendary potstickers feature Stone Farm Beef Chuck Roast, diced onions and ooey gooey cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft and crispy dumpling dough. Count us in!
BBQ Ribs - 2 Slabs From Melissa Cookston's Memphis BBQ
Sink your teeth into Melissa Cookston's legendary ribs marianted in her special seasoning for 12 hours! Not to mention, Melissa is the only female to be a world BBQ champion and the first woman pitmaster to be inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.
Nancy Silverton's Favorite Gelato Gift Box From Nancy Silverton's Nancy's Fancy
Indulge in nine hand-picked assorted individual servings of Nancy Silverton's legendary vegan gelato! We suggest the Butterscotch Budino with a Caramel Rosemary Swirl flavor.
Pasta Dinner for 2 - Choose Your Own From Fox & the Knife
Top Chef star Karen Akunowicz received the 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast. And if you're eager to see what the hype is about, just order this Pasta Dinner for 2 package, which includes a housemade pasta (bucatini, mafaldini, and creste de gallo) and homemade sauce (tomato basil; spicy, prosciutto-kicked amatriciana; and rich, traditional wild boar bolognese) and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
All the Chocolate Cake From Sugargoat by Stephanie Izard
Ordering a cake from Chef Stephanie Izard's Sugargoat was one of the best things we ever did! Not only are the desserts delicious, they are a work of art, too. This cake features a rich chocolate cake, chocolate sauce, and decadent chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream, complete with a tasty chocolate crumble topping.
Chicken + Biscuits for 6 From Se7enbites
Chef Trina Gregory-Propst's Southern dishes are a must! This package will allow you to enjoy six of Se7enbites' signature buttermilk biscuits with six pieces of their beloved fried chicken and homemade red pepper jelly cream cheese spread.
Vegan Burger Patties - 12 Pack From Lekka Burger
Stock up on chef Amanda Cohen's vegan burgers! With natural ingredients like portobello mushrooms, cannellini beans, fennel and onion, and contain no soy or gluten, this 12-pack will come in handy when you're in a pinch to make a healthy, delicious meal.