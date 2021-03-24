Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Unveils Surprising New Career Venture

Someone call the Food Network, because there's a rising star in our midst.
On March 23, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise revealed his latest passion on Instagram. The 26 year old, who previously appeared in movies like Seven Pounds with Will Smith and Red Dawn opposite Chris Hemsworth, is now on his way to becoming a barbecue influencer.
Connor shared a pic of himself grilling in his backyard on Instagram, along with the caption, "After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."
He later created the second Instagram account @ConnorsMeatShack to update fans on how his grilling experience is going. He shared a video of himself turning some steaks over a fire, writing, "Ribeye!! Smoked on @traegergrills and finished over charcoal @webergrills. Internal temp is dealers choice but we aim for 120-122 post rest! (Don't you DARE say well done!)"
Connor, who now lives in Florida, shares the account with Kim Joyce, a fellow food enthusiast who is also a realtor.
Connor is the second child of Tom and Nicole, who were married for 11 years before divorcing in 2001. The two also share their 28-year-old daughter Isabella. Tom is also father to Suri Cruise, 14, with his now ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole and her husband Keith Urban are parents to Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10.
But don't expect Nicole to weigh in on Connor's new venture. In 2018, the Big Little Lies actress shared with Australian magazine WHO that she prefers to keep her relationship with her kids private.
"I'm very private about all that," she said at the time. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."