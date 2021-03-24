Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Well, it looks like we will be staying on our couches this April.
On Wednesday, March 24, Netflix announced its lineup of content for the first full month of spring. As you likely could have guessed, the streaming service has a wide variety of old and new favorites ready to be viewed at any time of the day.
If you're feeling nostalgic, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is going to Harvard in the release of Legally Blonde. In addition, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis explore the pros and cons of having Friends With Benefits.
Netflix will also debut original content, including the highly anticipated documentary titled Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. The project will celebrate the country music legend and her contributions to the country music genre.
And just weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, Netflix will stream Diana: The Interview That Shook the World. The special spotlights Princess Diana's candid discussion in 1995 about her life in the royal family.
Check out the complete lineup of TV and movies hitting Netflix next month below.
April 1
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The Pianist
The Possession
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
Tersanjung the Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Worn Stories
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
April 8
The Way of the Househusband
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1—4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
The Circle: Season 2
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
April 16
Ajeeb Daastaans
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 2
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
April 21
Zero
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
April 30
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2