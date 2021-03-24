Police Arrest Man After Bomb Squad Called to Queen Elizabeth II's Home in Scotland

Watch : Royal Documentary Reportedly Banned by the Queen Gets Leaked Online

A U.K. police bomb squad was rushed to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Queen Elizabeth II's official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland, to investigate a report of a suspicious item and later arrested a man suspected of being connected to the incident.

No one was harmed and neither the monarch nor other members of her royal family were living at the property at the time. The queen typically stays there for about one week during the summer, during which she attends several events celebrating Scottish culture and history.

"We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 March, following a report of a suspicious item. Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe," a Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. "A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

The identity of the suspect and details of his location at the time of his arrest were not made public.