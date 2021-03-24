Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christopher French

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

Ashley Tisdale has some fabulous news: She's officially a mom.

The High School Musical alum gave birth to a baby girl, she confirmed in a March 24 Instagram post. Along with a photo of her newborn's hand, Tisdale wrote, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."

The little one is Tisdale and her husband Christopher French's first child together. The pair, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sept. 8, 2020, revealed they were expecting their first little one shortly after on Sept. 17 with photos of the parents-to-be posing with Tisdale's visible baby bump.

The following month, they announced the sex of their baby with photos of the couple cutting into a cake with pink inside. "This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Tisdale captioned her Instagram post at the time. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."