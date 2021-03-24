Robin Roberts' Most Embarrassing Interview Story Will Make You Blush

Can you recall your most embarrassing moment?

During the Wednesday, March 24 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts shared an unforgettable incident that happened to her as a college journalist.

"My first big interview, I was still in college, and I was quite nervous—how can I make this—I wet myself," Robin revealed. Host Ellen DeGeneres quipped, "You spilled water on yourself?"

Robin said with a laugh, "Oh yes, I'll go with that," before adding, "I wish. No, it was like cleanup on aisle one after I did the big interview."

The award-winning journalist explained that she was so nervous and was worried about making a good impression. "And I think I really did," she joked. "Remembering it after all this time, but yes. I can't believe I've gone this long with knowing you and being on your show and haven't shared it until now."

Ellen replied, "Well I'm glad I asked the question. Don't you feel free now? Don't you feel like we're closer?" Robin cupped her mouth and got closer to the camera as she said, "I feel relieved." LOL!