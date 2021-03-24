Vanessa Hudgens Proves She's Boyfriend Cole Tucker's No. 1 Fan at MLB Spring Training Game

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

It's time to get'cha head in the game.

Spring training is well underway, and Vanessa Hudgens is cheering on her boyfriend Cole Tucker. The actress took to Instagram on March 23 to share a photo of herself attending a baseball game with GG Magree at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and supporting the Pittsburgh Pirates player.

"Do u like sports?" she captioned the snapshot. "Cause we do."

The 32-year-old High School Musical alum proudly donned her Pirates jersey as she rooted for the 24-year-old shortstop. In fact, the team beat the Minnesota Twins in the spring training game with a final score of one to zero. At one point, Cole even broke the bat while hitting the ball.

Vanessa and Cole sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date in Laurel Canyon, Calif in November 2020. And while it may have seemed like the start of something new, the romance soon progressed into a more serious relationship. By the beginning of the new year, a source had told E! News Cole and Vanessa are boyfriend and girlfriend. The couple then made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day with Vanessa posting a picture of the duo kissing and writing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."