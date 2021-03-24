Vanessa Bryant Reveals New "Vato-Style" Tattoo Tribute to Daughter Gianna

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Daughter's College Admission

Vanessa Bryant is adding to her body art to pay tribute to her daughter Gianna.

On Tuesday, March 23, Vanessa shared a series of Instagram posts showing off the new tattoo on her upper right arm that reads, "Mambacita." The artwork features a heart to dot the "i" and a butterfly at the end of the final "a."

This was Gianna's nickname and a play on dad Kobe Bryant's "Black Mamba" moniker. Gianna, herself an avid basketball player, was 13 when she and Kobe were among the nine individuals who perished in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

"Mambacita," Vanessa, 38, simply captioned the photo, adding heart and butterfly emojis.

Among the supporters praising the piece was La La Anthony, who commented, "This is sooooo goood!!!" She included a number of heart-eyes emojis.

Prior to the final reveal, Vanessa shared several videos of herself getting the ink done by her regular tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado.