Taylor Swift and Mom Andrea Donate $50,000 to Family Who Lost Their Father to Coronavirus

Watch : Taylor Swift Donates $3,000 to Fans in Need

Taylor Swift and her mom are providing a generous boost to a family in need.

The 31-year-old pop superstar and her 63-year-old mother, Andrea, recently gave a joint donation of $50,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support a woman named Vickie Quarles and her five daughters. The Memphis, Tenn.-based family lost husband and father Theodis Ray Quarles in December 2020 after a battle with COVID-19, according to Vickie's friend DeQuanda Smith, who launched the crowdfunding page on Dec. 22.

DeQuanda confirmed to E! News that the star and her mom made the donation.

The GoFundMe had a goal of $50,000, meaning the gift from Nashville residents Taylor and Andrea pushed the total beyond that mark. The current tally stands at $61,840.

DeQuanda stated on the page that she started the donation initiative to "offer financial relief" for the family. "Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings," she wrote about the couple's five children.