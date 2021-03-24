Taylor Swift and Mom Andrea Donate $50,000 to Family Who Lost Their Father to Coronavirus

Taylor Swift and her mom are providing a generous boost to a family in need.
The 31-year-old pop superstar and her 63-year-old mother, Andrea, recently gave a joint donation of $50,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support a woman named Vickie Quarles and her five daughters. The Memphis, Tenn.-based family lost husband and father Theodis Ray Quarles in December 2020 after a battle with COVID-19, according to Vickie's friend DeQuanda Smith, who launched the crowdfunding page on Dec. 22.
DeQuanda confirmed to E! News that the star and her mom made the donation.
The GoFundMe had a goal of $50,000, meaning the gift from Nashville residents Taylor and Andrea pushed the total beyond that mark. The current tally stands at $61,840.
DeQuanda stated on the page that she started the donation initiative to "offer financial relief" for the family. "Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings," she wrote about the couple's five children.
This is certainly not the first time that Taylor, who took home four Grammys earlier this month, has helped someone improve their path.
In August 2020, she donated more than $30,000 for college tuition fees to U.K.-based Vitoria Mario, who had set up a GoFundMe and described herself as "a young Black 18 year old with a dream."
"Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," the "Love Story" performer shared at the time. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."