Bryce Hall Says He's Being Painted "as the Villain" After Breakup From Addison Rae

Watch : Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Officially Breakup Amid Cheating Rumors

Bryce Hall is breaking his silence after he and Addison Rae decided to go their separate ways for good.

The YouTube and TikTok personality took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 23 to address how he's being portrayed, as news of his breakup with the 20-year-old star continued to make headlines.

"the media paints me as the villain, it's actually so f--ked lmao," he captioned his post, and added, "the petty is real."

Earlier on Tuesday, E! News reported the social media stars had officially called it quits, with a source telling us that Bryce faced cheating allegations following his Las Vegas trip in February.

While the insider didn't dive into details on the infidelity rumors, they noted that the duo is "very busy concentrating on their careers."

Additionally, Addison seemingly commented on her relationship status during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music when discussing her new track, "Obsessed."