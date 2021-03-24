American Idol Contestant Hospitalized After Collapsing Onstage

Watch : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

An American Idol contestant experienced a startling health scare just as the judges were revealing her future with the show.

Funke Lagoke performed a duet of "Tell Him" with fellow contestant Ronda Felton during the Monday, March 22 episode. After the performance, the judges conferred privately, and cameras picked up some of their criticism, particularly from Katy Perry.

"I think it's the end of the road for Funke," Katy told Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. When Luke praised Funke's voice, Katy replied that "she wasn't perfect!"

Lionel then addressed the contestants, calling the performance a "train wreck." After telling Ronda she "crashed and burned," he started to give feedback to Funke, 28.

Before he could finish his first sentence to her, Funke collapsed face-first onstage. Ronda, the judges and nearby medical professionals rushed to her aid, with Luke remarking that the performer "busted her chin."

Luckily, she ended up being OK, with an on-screen message telling viewers that Funke was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital. Later, Lionel was seen informing Ronda that even before Funke collapsed, the judges had decided to send both singers to the next round.