Why Khloe Kardashian Is Afraid to Open Up About Tristan Thompson Relationship on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian wants to keep her private life private.
In this clip from Thursday, March 25's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the E! personality confronts Scott Disick about his headline-making comment on one of her Instagram posts. For those who may've missed it, on one of Khloe's promotional posts for Good American, Scott declared Tristan Thompson a "lucky man."
And, as Khloe details in the new footage above, this caused fans to go into a tizzy and several unexpected headlines in the press. "Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the 'gram," the mother of one states. "The amount of action I received?"
In a confessional, Khloe reveals that the innocent remark resulted in her getting "bombarded with text messages" and questions from her publicist. She continues, "Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that's how I want to keep it."
In order to avoid "unnecessary drama," Khloe reveals she deleted Scott's comment. While Scott defends that it's just his opinion, Khloe reveals she's more affected by the public's response to the remark.
"Then I had to remove my tagged photos," she shares. "Everyone is putting clown stuff all over me."
Upon hearing this, sister Kim Kardashian encourages Khloe to ignore the trolls online. She comments, "I'm so over you bowing down to what the public thinks."
Scott chimes in, "Yeah! Like, f--k them!"
Furthermore, Scott reminds Khloe that Tristan is "being a f--king really good guy." After Khloe admits that she can't just change her feelings, Scott poses an important question: "On the flip side—yes, Tristan f--ked up—but what about him? There's gonna come a point where he doesn't want to feel that you're embarrassed of him still. That's still gotta be kind of hard."
Still, Khloe is concerned about her peers judging her decisions. "That's why, when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great," she reflects. "Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it's enjoyable, it's easy."
As Scott puts it best, "No matter what you do, people are always gonna talk s--t."
To the KUWTK camera, Khloe confesses she's struggling to make up her mind about Tristan due to others' opinions. She concludes, "I don't even know what's happening, so why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don't have for myself?"
For all of this and more, catch Thursday's all-new episode.
