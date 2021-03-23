Breaking Down the Debacle Between Jensen Karp, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Those Alleged Shrimp Tails

Twitter users are eating up the story of how Jensen Karp unexpectedly found something fishy inside his bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The Los Angeles-based podcaster, whose wife is Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, claimed he found two sugar-coated shrimp tails in his bag of cereal and has been sharing his disturbing experience with fans on Twitter.

On Monday, March 22, Jensen posted a pic of what he alleges are pieces of shrimp that he found inside the Cinnamon Toast Crunch he bought at the Woodland Hills Costco in California.

Jensen tagged the brand and wrote, "Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal?" To prove he was serious, he added, "This is not a bit." Jensen wrote, "I'm looping in @GeneralMills because I'm genuinely nervous I will never eat (or sleep) again without answers."

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch account responded to say, "We're sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team," and also offered to replace his box with a new one. Jensen responded, "GUYS - I am not sure I'm ready for another box!!!"