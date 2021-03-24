Andy Cohen Gives Surprising Update About The Real Housewives of Orange County

Watch : "For Real: The Story of Reality TV" Premieres Mar. 25 on E!

Everyone needs some time off.

Andy Cohen is sharing an interesting update about The Real Housewives of Orange County after he previously teased a possible "reboot" of some of the cast back in January 2021 after season 15 concluded.

"I think that show's really important to a lot of people and it's the mothership of all the Housewives and so we just want to take our sweet time," Cohen told E! News exclusively while promoting Thursday's premiere of his new E! series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV. "You know there used to be times between seasons where we'd say, 'Let's just let the Housewives live their lives and we'll call on them in a bit.' And I think we're in that period in Orange County. I think it will be good for them to live their lives and then we'll pick it back up when we need to. We've got a lot of Housewives shows going in various stages of production so the good news is there's no, we don't have to rush it to air."