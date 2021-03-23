Why Women Everywhere Love Kate Hudson's Fabletics

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ditch the see-through leggings and unsupportive sports bras. Women deserve activewear that works just as hard as they do. Unfortunately, premium workout apparel can get expensive. However, Fabletics, which is co-owned by Kate Hudson, has high-quality activewear (that's actually cute) at an accessible price point.

Additionally, Fabletics has leggings, sports bras, outerwear and other activewear pieces available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. There's also a maternity collection that provides maximum support for the active moms-to-be.

Fabletics is already a steal compared to other athletic brands. However, there is even more money to save with a monthly Fabletics membership. In addition to giving you the best price possible, members get free shipping on $49+ orders, free access to the Fabletics FIT app, and most importantly, a no-obligation membership. There's no limit to the number of months you can skip and you can cancel the membership anytime you want.

If the membership isn't for you, there's no need to worry. You can still shop Fabletics as a "Retail Guest."

Now that you know how great these deals are, let's check out some must-have styles from Fabletics.