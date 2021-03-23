Why Women Everywhere Love Kate Hudson's Fabletics

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ditch the see-through leggings and unsupportive sports bras. Women deserve activewear that works just as hard as they do. Unfortunately, premium workout apparel can get expensive. However, Fabletics, which is co-owned by Kate Hudson, has high-quality activewear (that's actually cute) at an accessible price point.
Additionally, Fabletics has leggings, sports bras, outerwear and other activewear pieces available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. There's also a maternity collection that provides maximum support for the active moms-to-be.
Fabletics is already a steal compared to other athletic brands. However, there is even more money to save with a monthly Fabletics membership. In addition to giving you the best price possible, members get free shipping on $49+ orders, free access to the Fabletics FIT app, and most importantly, a no-obligation membership. There's no limit to the number of months you can skip and you can cancel the membership anytime you want.
If the membership isn't for you, there's no need to worry. You can still shop Fabletics as a "Retail Guest."
Now that you know how great these deals are, let's check out some must-have styles from Fabletics.
Fabletics Anywhere High-Waisted Short 9''
These high-waisted biker shorts are available from size XXS to 4X in pink and black. They're made from fabric that is moisture-wicking and chafe-resistant. However, the best part is the hidden pocket in the back, which is the perfect size to fit your phone and keys. Members can get one pair for $40 or two for $24 if you choose the "VIP Checkout" option.
Fabletics High-Waisted PowerHold Legging
The High-Waisted PowerHold Leggings are the top-selling leggings from Fabletics. Why does everyone love them so much? They're made from sweat-wicking material with built-in UPF sun protection. The mesh-lined waistband provides extra support. Say goodbye to pulling up your leggings every time you squat. In addition to all that, they're chafe-resistant, have hidden pockets and they're available from size XXS to 4X. Members can get the PowerHold Leggings for $50 or buy two pairs for $24 with the VIP Checkout option.
Fabletics Ella High Impact Sports Bra
Most of the time, the cute sports bras don't give you much support. Thankfully, the Ella Sports Bra is made for high-impact workouts. It has removable soft cups and adjustable straps to customize your fit. Choose between five different colors and sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
Fabletics Tanya Terry Pullover
The Tanya Terry Pullover is Kate-Hudson approved. The half-zip turtle neck is great post-workout or while you run errands. Thanks to the adjustable hem, there are many ways to rock this cotton sweatshirt. Members can get this pullover for $70 or for $35 with the VIP checkout option.
Fabletics Yesi Low Impact Sports Bra
Channel your inner Kate with the Yesi Low Impact Sports Bra. The narrow racerback style provides low-impact support that's ideal for yoga or even a walk in the park. This Yesi sports bra is available to members at $35 or for $17 with the VIP checkout option.
Fabletics Nixie SculptKnit Jacket II
Rock the Nixie SculptKnit Jacket pre or post-workout. It's made from all-way stretch fabric with moisture-wicking properties. One customer gushed, "It's the perfect length and so flattering! You need this." In case you want more than one, it's available in two different colors. The Nixie SculptKnit Jacket is available for $27 through the VIP Checkout option.
Fabletics Oasis High-Waisted Pocket Legging
The Oasis High-Waisted Pocket Legging is buttery soft and has an external pocket. The chafe-resistant leggings come in eight different colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X in short, regular and tall options. Members can purchase the Oasis leggings for $55 or get two pairs for $24 with the VIP Checkout.
Fabletics Tinsley Tank
The Tinsley Tank is a staple piece that every woman needs in her wardrobe. It's made from soft, 100% cotton rib fabric and it comes in five different colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Choose the VIP Checkout to buy the top for $15.
Fabletics Willow Woven Reflection Jacket
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch is pictured wearing the Willow Woven Reflection Jacket. The balloon-sleeved jacket has an adjustable waist and it's available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. It's perfect layering piece for those in-between seasons. Get a major discount on this style with the VIP Checkout price of $40.
Fabletics High-Waisted PureLuxe Maternity Legging
These maternity leggings have an extra-supportive high-rise waist to accommodate a growing baby bump.
Fabletics Eco-Conscious Built-In Bra Tank
This tank top is made from recycled materials and it has a built-in bra, which you can also use as a pocket to stash your keys or a credit card.
Fabletics Carli Jumpsuit
Fabletics doesn't just make workout gear. This stylish jumpsuit is the perfect outfit to wear from day to night. The eggplant-colored jumpsuit is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
FableticsTrinity High Impact Sports Bra
The Fabletics Trinity High Impact Sports Bra gives you the support you need during intense workouts and it has a triple-pocket to store your essentials. The moisture-wicking bra is available in seven colors in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
