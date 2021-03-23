Kris Jenner Was Surprisingly "Embarrassed" About This After Robert Kardashian Divorce

Watch : Kris Jenner Thinks Khloe Kardashian Is Really Sick

It's hard to imagine Kris Jenner uninvolved in her family's spending, but at one point in her life, that was actually the norm.

In a new interview as WSJ. Magazine's digital cover star, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch reflected on the surprising fact that she was not always a part of her own finances. It's something she admitted in her 2012 memoir, writing—according to WSJ. Magazine's feature article—that she "had never paid a bill" during her decade-plus marriage to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. However, once they split, that all changed.

"One day," she recalled to the website, "my friend Shelli Azoff said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don't know.' And she said, 'You don't know?' That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn't know."

The mogul, who has since managed all six of her children's lucrative careers, realized she had to take matters into her own, newly single hands. "I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before. And I needed to figure it out," she said. "And the good news is, I pay attention...I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together."