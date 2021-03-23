Michelle Obama Dishes on Husband Barack's Cooking Skills

Barack Obama knows his way around a kitchen!
On Tuesday, March 23's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Michelle Obama dished on her husband's cooking skills while promoting her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi. According to the former First Lady, the 44th President of the United States had three specialties when they first got married.
"He came cooking," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "But he had like, sort of, his three recipes."
As the healthy eating advocate continued, she revealed that Mr. Obama made "a mean chili," "a good stir fry" and "great omelets."
"So, he had kind of his…wheelhouse," she noted. "He stayed in that lane, but he could cook."
As for daughters Sasha and Malia Obama? Michelle said they were "curious about cooking" when they were growing up.
"We had a period, when we were really switching from food that you get in a box, we were really trying to make sure that our kids were eating fresh foods," she recalled. "So, we cleared out the refrigerator and the one thing the kids wanted to keep was the boxed macaroni and cheese."
Apparently, Michelle challenged her kids to transform a block of cheese into the powder substance used in boxed products. If they could do that, Sasha and Malia could have the boxed macaroni and cheese.
"So, Malia sidled up to the stove with a little butter knife and a block of cheese," Michelle shared. "And she cut and she cut and she cut, and she couldn't turn it into powder because the powder's not real cheese."
Michelle's daughters ultimately learned that "great macaroni and cheese" comes from real cheese. For all of this and more, including Michelle's favorite foods, watch the full exclusive interview above.
You can catch more advice from Mrs. Obama on Waffles + Mochi, which is streaming now on Netflix.