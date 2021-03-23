Jana Kramer Recalls the "Blow Up" Fight With Mike Caussin That Left Her in Tears

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

Jana Kramer's latest fight with Mike Caussin has led to some teachable moments.

On Tuesday, March 23, the country singer took to Instagram and shared a tearful photo with a message that "nothing is perfect" when it comes to her marriage.

"This was a few weeks ago in Canada," The Good Fight author wrote to her 2 million followers. "I took this picture to almost remind myself that even though in the moment it seems like everything is doomed, it's not. We talked about our blowup on this week's podcast and I think it's an important one for everyone to hear."

The One Tree Hill star added, "No relationship is perfect and when blowups or fights happen, sometimes we believe it's done and over but really it's a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner."

So what fight is Jana talking about? During a recent episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, Mike opened up about feeling frustrated taking care of the kids while Jana was on set of a movie in Canada. A tense conversation soon followed that shed light onto the couple's recent disagreement.