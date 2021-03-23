The Unique Way Gwen Stefani Just Honored Fiancé Blake Shelton

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Not all heroes wear capes.

In the case of Gwen Stefani, it's her nail technician who made a super romantic tribute to her fiancé Blake Shelton come to life.

On Monday, March 22, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer took to social media to share a photo of her current nail set, complete with butterflies, flowers, cherubs, prayer hands and jewels on top of a bubblegum pink base.

Let's not forget her beautiful engagement ring also gleaming in the snapshot.

The caption reads, "Swipe for a surprise gx," and if you follow directions, with she reveals her thumb's design, which reads, "Blake" above a cherub riding a heart like a horse. The perfect design to honor the country singer that she's madly in love with.

The award-winning couple has been dishing out all the adorable displays of affection since their October 2020 engagement announcement.

During a January 2021 interview with the Today show, Gwen shared how she knew Blake was "the one" when she met him five years ago.