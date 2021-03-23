Prince Harry's New Job Outside of the Royal Family Could Make Your Life a Whole Lot Better

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Family Photo

Prince Harry is adding to his resume once again!

E! News can confirm the Duke of Sussex is set to become the chief impact officer of coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.

According to BetterUp's co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux, Prince Harry will expand on the work he's been doing for years as he educates the community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide.

As for why Prince Harry wanted to be part of the Silicon Valley startup, the California resident continued to express the importance of mental health.

"I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us," he shared in a blog posted on Tuesday, March 23. "As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It's a state of mind.' We all have it in us."