Brooklyn Beckham Trolls Mom Victoria in Hilarious Spice Girls Face Swap

Brooklyn Beckham had a bit of fun with a face swap app that turned him into the Spice Girls, including his mom Victoria Beckham! Keep scrolling for the hilarious post.

Brooklyn Beckham proved he's just as posh as his mom Victoria Beckham.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham became an honorary Spice Girls thanks to a face swap app that allowed him to appear as each member of the nostalgic girl group—Baby SpiceScary SpiceSporty Spice and Ginger Spice—and dance to their song, "Say You'll Be There."

Of course, one of the iconic members was his mom, aka Posh Spice. He captioned the video "oh gosh" and tagged Victoria alongside a laughing gif.

Even though Brooklyn—and his siblings Romeo James, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 9— probably have a front row seat to all the best Spice Girl callbacks, they're not the only celebs who love the group.

Kim Kardashian had her own throwback moment on March 9 when she shared a high school snapshot with herself alongside a few girlfriends, all dressed as a member of the Spice Girls.

Of course, the SKIMS founder took on the fashion designer's former persona. Victoria also shared the adorable ‘90s pic and wrote, "The perfect Posh! @kimkardashian," alongside the peace sign emoji.

As fans may know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star has always been a fan of the music group.

Trending Stories

1

Anna Faris' “Competitiveness” Led to Chris Pratt & Ben Indra Divorces

2

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

3

David Dobrik’s Former Assistant Breaks Her Silence on Allegations

On Thanksgiving Day 2015, she wrote on Twitter, "I'm so Thankful that me & my friends were the Spice Girls for our high school talent show! The Spice Girls got me through a lot! #ForeverThankful."

She also gave Victoria shoutout at the time on a different social media platform, writing, "I'm also thankful for Posh Spice! #HighSchoolTalentShow. Genius! X vb."

