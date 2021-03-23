How Jessica Simpson Talks to Daughter Maxwell About Her Sexual Abuse Experience

Watch : Jessica Simpson Goes Pantless for Pandemic Date Night

Like in her memoir title, Jessica Simpson is an open book—including when it comes to talking to her kids about her past relationships, sobriety and being sexually abused as a child.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Robin Roberts asked the singer when she planned on letting Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, Ace Knute Johnson, 7, and Birdie Mae Johnson, 2, read her book.

"They have it by their bedside," Simpson replied. "And they're starting to be very good readers, and they have read some of it. There's nothing that's off limits. We're very open as a family. For me, when I talk about sexual abuse and stuff, that stuff happened to me when I was younger than they are and at the age that they are. So, it is something that we are very open about."

The Dukes of Hazzard actress recalled a particular conversation she had with Maxwell while she was doing a book signing in New York last year. "A woman came up to me and was crying and had her daughter with her and she was saying that 'What you went through as a child, you know, it really encouraged me to talk to my therapist and be open with my family about it,'" Simpson remembered. "And Maxwell was like, 'Mom, what is she talking about?'"