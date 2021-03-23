See Eboni K. Williams Make Her RHONY Debut in Wild Season 13 Trailer

Eboni K. Williams is coming in hot.
Bravo has just released the season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City. Returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan. are joined by newbie Williams, RHONY's first full-time Black cast member ever.
The newly released video teases tension between Eboni and Ramona right off the bat after Ramona confuses the names of her staff (of "help," as she puts it).
"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," Eboni says as Ramona replies, "Here's to hospitality assistance."
Later during a heated sit-dow, Ramona accuses Eboni of "preaching" at her while Eboni fires back at her co-star for "gaslighting."
Eboni also ruffles Luann's feathers at one point when the lawyer claims to have "more education" than any of the other Housewives.
"Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education," the Countess fires back.
But it's not all drama and fights. Luan introducers her new suitor Garth to the group. "Oh, no wonder Luann is so f--king happy," Eboni says.
The ladies also paint a nude male model, which promises lots of laughs ("his d--k is bigger than his ball," Leah comments).
Eboni also takes the ladies to Harlem and says at one point, "I'm not Toni Morrison in this bitch, I can't teach you guys everything."
Former RHONY cast member Heather Thompson also returns and has a confrontation with Leah. "Why do you have to be in everyone's business like a Karen?" Leah asks Heather.
And yet again, the topic of Sonja's drinking pops up as she breaks down at one point and punches glass as camera men hold her back.
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres May 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)