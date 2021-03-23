Harry & Meghan SpecialKaty & OrlandoKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the Stars of Heartbreakers, Then & Now

Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt starred in this 2001 romcom about a mother-daughter duo who conned their way through life before love got in the way.

Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting

Heartbreakers, they got the best of men.

Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt teamed up for the ultimate con in Heartbreakers. The rom-com, which was released in 2001, found the two stars playing mother-daughter duo Max and Page Conners who decide to work one last job together in order to pay off the IRS. But trouble arises when Page (Hewitt) begins to fall for her mark. Don't you just hate it when that happens? 

Directed by David Murkin, the movie co-starred Jason Lee, Gene Hackman and Ray Liotta, as well as Anne Bancroft, with Heartbreakers serving as The Graduate star's last onscreen appearance before her death in June 2005. 

While it grossed just over $57 million, Heartbreakers is an underrated gem, filled with laughs, genuinely amusing cons and truly stacked roster of talent, including Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and the late Carrie Fisher in supporting roles. 

Jennifer Love Hewitt's $6 Million California Home

Here's what the cast of Heartbreakers is up to today...

Shutterstock
Sigourney Weaver

Well before taking on the role of conwoman matriarch Max, the Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee was already a screen legend, thanks to her genre-defining turn as Ripley in the Alien franchise, along with her roles in Working Girl, Ghostbusters and Gorillas in the Mist

Weaver has since appeared in the highest grossing movie of all-time (2009's Avatar), lent her voice to beloved animated movies (Finding Dory and Wall-E) and made the transition to TV with 2012's Political Animals

The 71-year-old is set to reprise the part of Dana Barrett in Ghostbusters: Afterlife later this year and will appear in two Avatar sequels. 

Married to stage director Jim Simpson since 1984, Weaver welcomed her daughter Charlotte in 1990.

Shutterstock
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt was one of the biggest teen stars in the '90s, breaking out on Fox's Party of Five and fronting the successful I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchise.

After starring as Page, a con-woman-with-a-heart-of-gold, Hewitt, 42, landed the lead role on The Ghost Whisperer in 2005, a supernatural drama that ran for five seasons on CBS. She followed that show up with The Client List and Criminal Minds before joining 9-1-1 in season two as 911 operator Maddie Buckley Kendall, replacing Connie Britton.

Married to Brian Hallisay since 2013, Hewitt has two children, daughter Autumn, 7, and son Atticus, 5. 

Shutterstock/Getty
Jason Lee

Well, his name became Earl.

After playing JLH's bartender beau Jack, the former professional skateboarder went on to front the hit Fox sitcom My Name Is Earl, earning two Golden Globe nominations during the show's four-year run.

Lee also starred in the Alvin and the Chipmunks film franchise and reprised the role of Brodie Bruce in 2019's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

The 50-year-old wed Ceren Alkaç in 2008 and the couple have three children, daughters Casper and Alberta and son Sonny. Lee also has a son, Pilot Inspektor, from a previous relationship with actress Beth Riesgraf.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Ray Liotta

The Goodfellas and Rat Pack star played Max's mark-turned-husband-turned-real love interest Dean in the 2001 film, the same year he released both Hannibal and Blow

Liotta has gone on to appear in films such as Wild Hogs, Charlie St. Cloud, Killing Them Softly and Muppets Most Wanted. He also starred in the Western miniseries Texas Rising for The History Channel in 2015 and narrated AMC's The Making of the Mob

The 66-year-old starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the NBC drama Shades of Blue for three seasons and he'll next appear in The Many Saints of Newark, HBO's film prequel to The Sopranos

Liotta has a 22-year-old daughter Karsen (an actress on Shades of Blue) with his ex-wife, producer Michelle Grace. 

Shutterstock
Gene Hackman

Hackman's turn as the Conners' wealthy mark William B. Tensy served as one of the two-time Oscar winner's last on-screen roles before retiring from acting. He also starred in Behind Enemy Lines and The Royal Tenenbaums in 2001, the same year Heartbreakers was released, and made his final film appearance in 2004's Welcome to Mooseport

In 2016, the 91-year-old actor served as the narrator for the Smithsonian Channel special The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima.

Hackman has written several historical fiction novels and has been married to classical pianist Betsy Arakawa since 1991.

MGM/Getty Images
Sarah Silverman

After playing bartender Linda, the comedian went on to star and producer her own Comedy Central show, The Sarah Silverman Program, which earned Silverman an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy during its three-year run. She'd later host her own Hulu talk show, I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, which ended in 2018.

Silverman, 50, has released several hit stand-up specials, winning an Emmy for 2014's We Are Miracles, and she's been nominated twice for Best Comedy Album at  the Grammys.

Silverman also voiced Vanellope von Schweetz in the Wreck-It Ralph movies and guest-starred on the Showtime series' Masters of Sex. 

MGM/Shutterstock
Zach Galifianakis

Eight years before to landing his breakout role in 2009's The Hangover, Galifianakis appeared in Heartbreakers as Bill, Jack's best friend. 

He has gone on to become one of Hollywood's most in-demand comedic actors, starring in Due Date, Keeping Up With the Joneses and Between Two Ferns: The Movie. The 51-year-old also co-created and starred in FX's Baskets and most recently voiced a character in Netflix's animated hit Big Mouth.

He married Quinn Lundberg in 2012 and the couple have two sons.

Shutterstock
Kevin Nealon

The same year the Saturday Night Live alum had a small role as one of the Conners' marks, he also had a cameo in Joe Dirt. A regular in Adam Sandler's Happy Madison films, Nealon has appeared in Little Nicky, Anger Management, Grandma's Boy, Just Go With It and Blended. 

He'd go on to play Doug Wilson for eight seasons on Showtime's hit dramedy Weeds, and in 2016 Nealon began starring alongside Matt LeBlanc on the CBS sitcom Man With a Plan. He's also hosted his own web series, Hiking With Kevin, since 2017, and is currently developing the project as a sitcom for TBS.

Nealon, 67, married actress Susan Yeagley in 2005 and they welcomed their son Gable two years later.

