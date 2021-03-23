David Dobrik's Former Assistant Natalie Mariduena Breaks Her Silence on Vlog Squad Allegations

Watch : David Dobrik Gets Dropped by Brands After Misconduct Allegations

Natalie Mariduena is speaking out about the allegations involving David Dobrik.

On Monday, March 22, the YouTuber's former assistant turned business partner issued a statement saying that she does not condone "any sexual misconduct/abuse."

"I've spent a lot of time thinking about the recent allegations and because of the severity, it's taken me time to process," she wrote. "Like many of you, I'm upset and angry and do not condone the behavior detailed in the article or any sexual misconduct/abuse for that matter."

Dobrik's childhood friend, who has amassed more than 4 million Instagram followers and become an internet star in her own right, continued, "I want to make it clear that I acknowledge, hear and support those who came forward and I stand by the victims."

Mariduena's statement comes a week after Business Insider reported an allegation from a woman, who spoke with the website using the pseudonym Hannah. The woman claimed she and Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis had a sexual encounter in 2018, which was filmed by Dobrik for a since-deleted YouTube video. .