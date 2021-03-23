Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Rebel Wilson Injured in London Biking Accident Involving Unleashed Dog

Rebel Wilson posted a photo to social media on March 22 of herself recuperating after a bike accident in London. See the photo and read her impassioned message.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 23, 2021 4:35 AMTags
PetsCelebritiesRebel WilsonInjury And Illness
Watch: Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

After her rocky experience with the recent film Cats, and now her unfortunate run-in with an unleashed dog, Rebel Wilson might be well-advised to steer clear of domesticated animals for the time being. 

The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 22 to share a photo of herself icing her left leg after a bicycle accident. 

"F--k people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!" she captioned the shot. 

After sharing the image, she posted footage of herself enjoying her bike ride through London prior to suffering the leg injury. In the videos, Rebel can be seen wearing a helmet and mask.

"But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!" she wrote about the footage. 

As it turns out, Rebel does know a thing or two about canines. After all, she's the host of ABC's dog-groomer competition series Pooch Perfect, which premieres Tuesday, March 30.

photos
Celebrity Weight Loss

In her most recent film role, the star played Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat in 2019's Cats, an adaptation of the popular stage musical. The Tom Hooper-directed flick underperformed at the box office and was the source of numerous memes at the time.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

2

Anna Faris' “Competitiveness” Led to Chris Pratt & Ben Indra Divorces

3

Rising Country Singer Taylor Dee Dead at 33 After Car Crash

Luckily, it's unlikely that this setback on her bike will keep the performer from continuing to lead a healthy lifestyle centered on plenty of outdoor exercise. 

"You are never really finished with it," Rebel told E! News about her wellness journey during an exclusive interview in November 2020. "I hope everybody out there tries to get a bit healthier, and especially the pandemic, you want a good immune system and to be as healthy as you possibly can."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

2

Anna Faris' “Competitiveness” Led to Chris Pratt & Ben Indra Divorces

3

Rising Country Singer Taylor Dee Dead at 33 After Car Crash

4

Alexis Ohanian Addresses "Troubling" David Dobrik Allegations

5

Kylie Jenner Addresses "False Narrative" Over Makeup Artist Scandal

Latest News

Rebel Wilson Injured in London Biking Accident Involving Unleashed Dog

Claudia Conway's Future on American Idol Decided

Selena Gomez is "Kinda Missing" Taylor Swift and This New Squad Member

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

Charlie Puth Shuts Down Body Shamers Over Shirtless Photos

Alice Wetterlund Reacts to Thomas Middleditch's Misconduct Allegation

Exclusive

Bethenny Frankel Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Finalizes Divorce