Jessica Simpson Recalls Feeling "Saddened Beyond Belief" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

Jessica Simpson is looking back on her divorce from Nick Lachey in new entries to her memoir, Open Book.

In an excerpt shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Dukes of Hazzard actress reveals how heartbreaking it was to learn of her ex-husband's relationship with Vanessa Lachey, formerly Minnillo, just months after they went their separate ways.

As Jessica writes in the diary entry, "So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me... I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

In the memoir, released last February, Jessica detailed how their marriage of four years publicly unraveled as they starred on the MTV series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.

Though many assumed the reality show was the cause of their divorce, Jessica said that wasn't the case. Last February, she explained, "I don't believe that the show is what tore our marriage apart."