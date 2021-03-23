Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Charlie Puth Shuts Down Body Shamers After Getting Photographed Shirtless

Charlie Puth spoke out via Twitter in light of negative social media comments posted after he was recently photographed shirtless.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 23, 2021 1:12 AMTags
BodyCelebritiesBody ImageCharlie Puth
Charlie Puth is done with body shamers who've been runnin' around, throwin' dirt all on his name.

On Thursday, March 18, the 29-year-old "Attention" singer was photographed while shirtless during a gym trip in Santa Monica, Calif. The pics, one of which can be seen below, made the rounds on social media at the time, leading some users to leave negative remarks about the star's physique.

The following day, Puth took to Twitter to respond. "Hey just a very quick reminder that it's not cool to body shame anyone," he tweeted on March 19. "Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is."

He continued, "Sorry I don't have an 8 pack like damn......"

Fans were quick to support the performer for his body-positive message. One individual commented, "Hey Charlie plss always remember that your body is perfect the way it is! Plss for all the people who are body shaming shame on you! U should be educated enough to know what it right and what is wrong."

Another supporter simply wrote, "you're perfect."

BACKGRID

After the "See You Again" singer's tweet, fans resurfaced other messages of body acceptance he had previously shared. This included one from August 2019, in which Charlie had criticized an ad for a service that doctored people's photos. 

"I was just watching some video on YouTube and saw this ad come up," he tweeted back then. "An ad directed towards teenage boys & girls insisting that they can contour their bodies to make them look skinner. Some of the renderings don't even look human. Like...what is wrong with this girls body?! NOTHING."

