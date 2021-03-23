Thomas Middleditch’s Silicon Valley Co-Star Alice Wetterlund Sounds Off on Sexual Misconduct Claim

Thomas Middleditch's Silicon Valley co-star has weighed in on the recent sexual misconduct accusation he's facing.

Alice Wetterlund said she has "tried to warn" fans about Middleditch's behavior in the past. She spoke out on Twitter on Sunday, March 21, writing, "Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!"

Wetterlund appeared as Carla Walton on the HBO show from 2015 to 2016, while Middleditch portrayed Richard Hendricks from 2014 to 2019.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published an explosive investigation into sexual misconduct claims at the Hollywood members-only club Cloak & Dagger, including an allegation that Middleditch groped a woman at the club.

Hannah Harding claimed that he came up to her on the dance floor of the "black room" in 2019, when she was 21 years old. The LAT wrote, "Harding said Middleditch made lewd sexual overtures toward her and her girlfriend. She turned him down, but he kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees."