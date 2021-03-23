Bethenny Frankel Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Finalizes Divorce From Jason Hoppy

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Confirms She's Still Not Divorced From Jason Hoppy

Grab a Skinnygirl margarita: Bethenny Frankel is divorced—and rocking a massive diamond ring!

Nearly nine years after calling it quits, the Real Housewives of New York City alum has finalized her divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, Bethenny's rep confirmed to E! News exclusively. On Jan. 20, a judge officially signed off on the former couple's judgment of divorce.

And, now that she can legally move on, the 50-year-old businesswoman is sparking rumors she's engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Over the weekend, Bethenny, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason, was photographed on the beach in Florida wearing a flashy bauble on her engagement finger.

(She's yet to address the speculation publicly, and her rep declined to comment on Bethenny's relationship status.)

Bethenny and Paul, a film producer, first went public with their relationship over two years ago. As fans may recall, the duo made their romance Instagram official in December 2018 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.