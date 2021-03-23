Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Celebrate National Puppy Day With These 16 Pawfect Gifts

Show your furry ones some extra love today!

By Emily Spain Mar 23, 2021 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: National Puppy Day RoundupE! Illustration

Happy National Puppy Day!

Whether you're a dog owner or know someone who adores their pup, it's the perfect time to show your furry ones some extra love today. From yummy treats to subscription boxes to chic clothes and walking essentials, we've rounded up some pretty pawfect gifts for your furry friends. While tummy rubs are always nice, we are sure these gifts will make your pup's tail really wag. And why not gift them something fun, they offer us unconditional love, slobbery kisses and emotional support on a daily basis.

For 16 pup-ular gifts for your furry loved ones, scroll below!

15 Amazon Products That Do What They Promise

Angel Coat

Noize has an incredible selection of clothes and accessories for pets and their owners! We're particularly obsessed with the Angel Coat, which features a holographic design and a cream faux shearling lining.

$85
$60
Noize

Nestpark White Paw Dog Toys

Now your pet won't feel left out when you crack open a White Claw seltzer! These squeaky toys will keep your pups entertained all day.

$20
$15
Amazon

Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones Chicken & Veggies Flavor Chews Dog Treats

Chewy is the ultimate destination for all things pets! We recommend signing up for their Autoship & Save program so you can save money and get dog food, treats and toys delivered straight to your doorstep. Pro-Tip: Get your furry ones these Rachel Ray dog treats!

$6
$4
Chewy

InstaPet Books

Time flies when you're having fun with your pup! Make sure to document their growth with a Chatbook's photo book subscription. Just link your pet's Instagram and Chatbooks will automatically create a new photo book for every 60 photos you post. And Chatbooks is offering a free year of the InstaPet Series to select customers who adopted a pet during the past year!

 

$10/Book
Chatbooks

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle

This water bottle is a must for thirsty pups on the go! It's leak-proof and will allow your dog to stay hydrated while you're walking, hiking or traveling.

$23
Amazon

Personalized Dog Tag

Made of copper and stainless steel, you can customize this hand-stamped tag with your pet's name, personal phone number and cute symbols.

$20
$14
goimagine

Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Hoodie

For all the fashion-forward pups, this Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Hoodie is a must! We are obsessed with Maxbone's incredibly cute selection of pet apparel and accessories.

$55
Maxbone

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer/ Paw Cleaner

Ok this might be more of a gift for dog owners, but it will make your relationship with your furry one better! The Dexas MudBuster will help remove dirt from your pup's paws before they come back in the house. Just add a little water, insert the muddy paw, gently twist, dab the paw dry and repeat.

$20
$14
Amazon

Diesel Pet-Wolf-Cmf Jacket

If you really want to treat your puppy to something nice, pick them up something from Diesel's new Doggies Collection. We love this dog jacket that features an all-over camouflage pattern and vintage military-inspired graphics.

$160
Diesel

Custom PopSocket

Take your furry one with you wherever you go thanks to PopSocket! Customize a PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet or Otter + Pop with an image of your pet.

$13-$65
PopSockets

Furbo Dog Camera

Thanks to Furbo, you can keep an eye on your furry friends while you are away. You can even interact with your pets through treat tossing and two-way audio capabilities.

$170
Amazon

BarkBox Subscription

Send the gift that keeps on giving! Every BarkBox has 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection. This month's theme? The Great Barkini's Magnificent Magic Box.

$23/Box
BarkBox

Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test for Ancestry

Have you ever wondered what your dog's ancestry looks like? Now's your chance with Wisdom Panel's new and improved kit. All you have to do is swab your pup's cheek, send your kit to Wisdom Panel's lab with the provided pre-paid shipping and you'll get results in 2-4 weeks. The comprehensive report will even allow you to learn more about the kinds of medications and procedures that are safe for your canine companion.

$100
$80
Amazon

Bonne et Filou Dog Treats

These dog macarons are the ultimate treat for your furry friend! The 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives; using human-grade ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, and wheat-free, and sourced from local suppliers.

$24
Amazon

Harness Walk Kit

Walk your pup in style! Choose from a bunch of fun colors and enjoy the convenient, matching poop bag carrier with plant-based, biodegradable bags.

$118
$98
Wild One

Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks Dog Treats for Dogs

Treat your dog to these iconic Milk-Bone snacks! With over 20,300+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, these treats have pups barking for more.

$13
$12
Amazon

