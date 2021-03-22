Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

What to Look Forward to On TV This Spring

From new shows to new seasons to series finales, there's a lot happening on TV over the next few months. Get all the premiere dates here!

Spring has sprung, and so has spring TV.  

Hopefully, this particular spring involves a lot of rainy days, perfect for staying inside and watching the endless new seasons and new shows that are on their way over the next few months. There's a lot to get excited about, and there's pretty much something for everyone headed your way very soon.  

Perhaps, you've been waiting anxiously for the new and final season of Supergirl, or for a new show about dog grooming! Those are both arriving on March 30, and then on April 1, Elliot Stabler returns to NBC, 22 vets from The Challenge return for an All Stars season, Cristin Milioti tries to escape her tech genius husband in Made for Love and Manifest finally returns with some answers about that plane. 

From there, April's a full TV party. New seasons of Younger, Everything's Gonna Be Okay and The Handmaid's Tale are joined by the debuts of The CW's Kung Fu, Netflix's epic Shadow and Bone, ABC's Rebel, Freeform's Cruel Summer, Kate Winslet as a detective in HBO's Mare of Easttown, John Stamos on Disney+ with Big Shot, Jamie Foxx's semi-autobiographical comedy on Netflix and Topher Grace's return to TV sitcoms with Home Economics. And that's just April! 

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

There are also a few goodbyes to say. Superstore is ending this Thursday, March 25 while Mom and NCIS: New Orleans are both taking a bow in May. Younger, Supergirl and Shrill are all heading into their final seasons over the next few months. 

It's going to be a busy time for us all, but we're here to help with all the premiere dates in one place. All you have to do is keep scrolling down!

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Netflix
NEW: The Irregulars (Netflix) - March 26

A group of teens in Victorian London solve supernatural crimes while Sherlock Holmes gets credit in this new British drama, coming to Netflix on March 26. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - March 30

Supergirl's sixth and final season will premiere on March 30 on The CW as Superman & Lois takes a hiatus.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

Paramount+/ViacomCBS/MTV Entertainment Studios
NEW: The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+) - April 1

The Challenge is welcoming back 22 vets, many of whom haven't been on the show in years, for another chance at victory with a spinoff airing on Paramount+. 

HBO Max
NEW: Made for Love (HBO Max) - April 1

Cristin Milioti plays a woman whose husband (Billy Magnussen) installed a tracking device in her head. This terrifying dramedy premieres April 1 on HBO Max.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

Fox
The Moodys (Fox) - April 1

The second season of this Fox comedy premieres April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Freeform
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform) - April 8

Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for a second season on Thursday, April 8 on Freeform.

Netflix
NEW: Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix) - April 14

Jamie Foxx debuts as an embarrassing dad (inspired by his own relationship with his daughter Corinne) in this Netflix comedy, beginning April 14. 

TVLand
Younger (Paramount+) - April 15

Younger's final season premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The season will air later in the year on TV Land.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Netflix
NEW: Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - April 23

Netflix's next big fantasy TV series comes in the form of Shadow & Bone, which is a combination of two related book series by Leigh BardugoShadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The show follows Alina, a young cartographer who discovers some unknown abilities while on a journey across a dark and scary bit of land called the Fold. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

