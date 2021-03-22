What to Look Forward to On TV This Spring

Watch : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

Spring has sprung, and so has spring TV.

Hopefully, this particular spring involves a lot of rainy days, perfect for staying inside and watching the endless new seasons and new shows that are on their way over the next few months. There's a lot to get excited about, and there's pretty much something for everyone headed your way very soon.

Perhaps, you've been waiting anxiously for the new and final season of Supergirl, or for a new show about dog grooming! Those are both arriving on March 30, and then on April 1, Elliot Stabler returns to NBC, 22 vets from The Challenge return for an All Stars season, Cristin Milioti tries to escape her tech genius husband in Made for Love and Manifest finally returns with some answers about that plane.

From there, April's a full TV party. New seasons of Younger, Everything's Gonna Be Okay and The Handmaid's Tale are joined by the debuts of The CW's Kung Fu, Netflix's epic Shadow and Bone, ABC's Rebel, Freeform's Cruel Summer, Kate Winslet as a detective in HBO's Mare of Easttown, John Stamos on Disney+ with Big Shot, Jamie Foxx's semi-autobiographical comedy on Netflix and Topher Grace's return to TV sitcoms with Home Economics. And that's just April!