Boyfriends Shirts Are the Celeb-Loved Spring Trend We All Can Pull Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to stop stealing your boyfriend's button-up shirts! While they may be cozy and function as the perfect impromptu sleepwear piece, it's time to buy yourself one so you can rock the boyfriend shirt trend daily. In case you're wondering what a boyfriend shirt is, just think oversized button-up shirts. And if you're looking for styling inspiration, celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Shay Mitchell recently rocked the trend in different ways.
Boyfriend shirts might be the most versatile spring trend. Not only can you wear the shirts as cover-ups and lightweight outerwear, you can button up the shirts and rock them as a dress. However you wear your boyfriend shirt, you'll look effortlessly chic!
For 10 boyfriend shirts we're loving at the moment, scroll below!
The Daily Shirt
With six fun colors and prints, you can wear this shirt so many ways. Pair it with denim, wear it as a coverup or tuck it in a pair of shorts.
Sanctuary Boyfriend Shirt
Two trends we can't get enough: Tie-dye and boyfriend shirts! We love the print on this shirt, it's perfect for springtime.
Stone Contrast Stitching Detail Button Up Shirt Dress
With contrast stitching and button up detailing, this shirt dress is the perfect spring time piece. You can also unbutton it and pair it with jeans and a cute tank.
Collusion Oversized Shirt
With a cute blue stripe design and an oversized fit, you really don't have to change out of your clothes come bedtime.
L'Academie Ricky Blouse
With buttoned satin cuffs adorned with lace trim, this gorgeous blouse will take you from office to date night in no time.
Button-Up Beach Cover-Up
Whether you wear this to the beach, pool or pair it with some tennis shoes for an easy breezy summer look, you're bound to get tons of compliments.
SweatyRocks Women's Long Button Down Plaid Shirt
This cozy shirt makes for one trendy wardrobe essential! We suggest matching it with jeans, a plain tank and sneakers.
Summer Daydream Stripe Buttondown
We're obsessed with this beachy buttondown shirt! It features a slouchy silhouette with raw hemlines to help you achieve a sophisticated yet casual look.
Goodthreads Women's Seersucker Long Sleeve Oversized Boyfriend Shirt
We love a classic seersucker shirt! If you wear it buttoned down, pair it with a dress or a shirt and pant combo underneath.
Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt
This plaid shirt offers the perfect color combo for transitioning from winter to spring.
