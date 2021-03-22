Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Frankie Jonas Addresses Sobriety and Mental Health in His Most Personal TikTok Yet

In a TikTok video, Frankie Jonas responded to a fan who wanted more information on why he calls himself a “sober drug addict.” Watch his inspiring response to a stranger.

Frankie Jonas is proud of how far he has come.

In recent months, the former child actor has developed a large following on TikTok for his relatable videos and honest candor with fans.

On Monday, March 22, Frankie decided to shed some light on his mental health journey after a fan asked a personal question. "You say you are a sober drug addict," the user wrote. "Congrats of course, but would you mind explaining your experience and how you overcame?"

While Frankie admitted this is not the "eloquent explanation" he hopes to give one day on a different platform, the 20-year-old Ponya star shared his story.

"From a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn't wanna be here," Frankie explained. "After many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, it came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened and my life was saved. I went to treatment and it saved me."

He added, "I couldn't be more grateful for the fact that I'm alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I'm not that person anymore. I couldn't be more grateful that I'm alive and happy today."

Frankie is the younger brother to Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. And while the trio may be known for their work as the musical group Jonas Brothers, Frankie has made a serious name for himself on Tikok.

Not to mention, he can perfectly poke fun at his brothers. After all, who can forget Frankie's impersonation of an iconic Married to Jonas scene

"Frankie Jonas has a brother?" fans have been known to ask on Nick's social media posts. "Since when?"

When not earning more than a million likes on TikTok, the young adult is a student at Columbia University and already inspiring many.

